Kids and great-grandmother had no vehicle as fire came, family says. They’re among 14 missing

Ed and Melody Bledsoe’s house is burned to rubble, with an open gas line sending flames feet from the shell of a metal swing set where their great grandchildren played only days ago.

Red crime scene tape was being hung Saturday morning by two Shasta County sheriff’s deputies after social media posts brought to light that 70-year-old Melody and the two children, James Roberts, 4, and Emily Roberts, 5, had been missing since the Carr Fire swept through their hillside neighborhood Thursday night on the outskirts of Redding.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said Saturday morning that he had no new details about the missing trio and that it was too dangerous for deputies to investigate the neighborhood.

But within an hour, multiple patrol cars arrived on the scene and Donald Kewley, a relative who has been raising alarm about the disappearance, said authorities had told him to gather family members together to speak to authorities.

The sheriff had said earlier that he did not know if Melody and the children had gotten out before the fire roared through, but relatives fear she and her great grandchildren were trapped with no way to escape.





Family members say the Bledsoes only had one car and that Melody’s husband, Ed, had taken it to run an errand. Granddaughter Shelly Hoskinson said the family only owned a flip phone and was not technologically savvy, and said she believed no evacuation order ever came.

Kewley said he lives two miles from the home and watched as the flames approached. Relatives who tried to get to the house were forced back because the fire was too intense.

“We watched this whole area just explode,” Kewley said Saturday outside the ruins of the home.

A relative raced to get into the neighborhood but “there’s 15-foot-tall flames driving in, he couldn’t get past them and it was too late,” Kewley said.

The three are among at least 14 people who remain missing in the aftermath of the Carr Fire’s explosion into the outskirts of Redding Thursday night, and their disappearance is raising new questions about what kinds of warnings authorities gave to residents.

“The sheriff wouldn’t evacuate this area,” Kewley said. “There was no evacuation notice. I left my house at 8:20 on Lake Boulevard and there was still no notification...By 8:20 this was already gone.”

The sheriff was adamant that evacuation orders were sent, saying reverse 911 calls and warnings to cellphone users were issued, although he could not say whether deputies went door to door to warn residents to leave.

“Traffic at that time was very difficult to get through,” Bosenko said, adding that it was “bumper to bumper with people who had waited basically to the last minute” to leave.

“It was very chaotic and people who had waited to the last minute were panicking,” the sheriff said, noting that at one point a motorist rammed into a deputy’s car to try and get out of the area.

Ed Bledsoe has been searching shelters for days with no luck. Hoskinson posted notes on social media asking for help finding the three and “since then my phone has not stopped ringing,” she said.

The sheriff said Saturday the incident is an “active and ongoing investigation” and that “ we are reassessing to evaluate if personnel can get in safely” to the neighborhood where a crowd of reporters was gathered.

An hour later, deputies arrived.