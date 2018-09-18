Some pushing, shoving, yelling at Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Sacramento

Black Lives Matter supporters showed up at the law enforcement expo at the Sacramento Convention Center downtown to protest police shootings. The demonstration spilled over and some pushing and lots of shouting went down, September 18, 2018.

Protests could snarl downtown Sacramento traffic during rush hour

By James Patrick

jpatrick@sacbee.com

September 18, 2018 02:35 PM

Sacramento police closed busy intersections Tuesday afternoon as a Black Live Matters protest marched through the streets of downtown.

As of 2:30 p.m., about 75 people were chanting and marching through the streets. Police mounted on motorcycles rode ahead of the protesters and diverted traffic as a helicopter hovered overhead. Police at one point blocked a ramp onto Interstate 5 at I Street as protesters gathered in front of them.

The protest started outside the Sacramento Convention Center, where police were gathered for an all-day conference. The protests, which came on the six-month anniversary of the police killing of Stephon Clark, focused on police violence against African Americans.

Though most streets are open, J Street was still closed near the convention center an hour after protesters left the area and a heavy police presence stayed on site.

