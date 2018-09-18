Protests could snarl downtown Sacramento traffic during rush hour

Sacramento police closed busy intersections Tuesday afternoon as a Black Live Matters protest marched through the streets of downtown.

As of 2:30 p.m., about 75 people were chanting and marching through the streets. Police mounted on motorcycles rode ahead of the protesters and diverted traffic as a helicopter hovered overhead. Police at one point blocked a ramp onto Interstate 5 at I Street as protesters gathered in front of them.

The protest started outside the Sacramento Convention Center, where police were gathered for an all-day conference. The protests, which came on the six-month anniversary of the police killing of Stephon Clark, focused on police violence against African Americans.

Though most streets are open, J Street was still closed near the convention center an hour after protesters left the area and a heavy police presence stayed on site.