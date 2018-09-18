Heavy security awaits cops and protesters ahead of Sacramento law enforcement convention

A day after one Sacramento sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed and another wounded, protesters prepared to shut down a law enforcement convention at the downtown convention center to mark the six-month anniversary of the police shooting of Stephon Clark.

Heavy security precautions were in place early Tuesday at the convention center, with two city officers on horseback patrolling the perimeter of the building, while doors were locked and marked as emergency exits only. The Starbucks Coffee inside the center was closed for the day.

A line of steel gates were in place along J Street, apparently to allow attendees at the COPSWEST Training and Expo to enter the building.

At the western end of the structure on K Street and 13th streets, an 8-foot fence with canvas covers had been erected to surround a plaza where a barbecue contest is planned. Huge smokers were belching smoke early Tuesday.

The precautions were in place as Black Lives Matter activists announced plans aimed at “shutting down” the conference, at which more than 1,000 law enforcement officials from around the state were expected to come together for training and seminars.

“This coalition of community organizers has come together to say, not on our watch!” Black Lives Matter said in a news release calling for a protest and speeches from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We will not carry on with ‘business as usual’ while young black men continue to get killed by law enforcement at disproportionate rates with zero accountability.”

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones issued a public call Monday after the Rancho Cordova slaying of Deputy Mark Stasyuk, asking citizens to go to the convention center Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and “show your support for law enforcement.”

Tuesday morning, his department issued a “clarification” of his comments, denying reports that he had called for a “counterprotest” at the convention center.

“Sheriff Jones never called for a counterprotest—which would encourage responding persons to protest or address the planned protest directly—but rather gave the community an outlet for their grief and support where over a hundred Sheriff’s Department personnel and law enforcement from around the state will be gathered to learn better ways to police their communities,” the statement said. “It is neither the intent nor the desire of Sheriff Jones or the Sheriff’s Department to disrupt anyone’s exercise of free speech, no matter how misguided it maybe.

“If community members are to respond (Tuesday), the expectation would before them to do so in a respectful manner consistent with Deputy Stasyuk’s memory.”

A Facebook page known as SPD Underground, which purports to be the “unofficial voice to the hardworking men and women of the Sacramento Police Department,” praised Jones’ statement and called for people to “show up and show the ‘extremist’ view that you support local Law Enforcement.”

“Awesome to see an elected official rallying people to shout down the vocal 1% of people who are pushing policy in the region,” the Facebook post said. “Of course BLM is so pompous they think anyone else exercising thier (sic) 1st amendment right besides them is unacceptable.”

The Black Lives Matter protest is the latest in a series since Sacramento police shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22-year-old black man who ran from officers and ended up in the backyard of his grandmother’s Meadowview home.





Recent protests outside District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office, where a cyclone fence stands around the building and the parking lot because of the demonstrations, have been largely uneventful.

But protests that erupted in the weeks after Clark’s March 18 death attracted hundreds who shut down city streets, closed Interstate 5 and disrupted attendance at Sacramento Kings’ games.

Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness, who helped organize part of the conference, said he hoped the shooting Monday, that left Stasyuk’s partner wounded, would tamp down the planned protest.

“I would expect they would realize this is a better time to stand down,” McGinness said, adding that he considered plans for the protest “absurd and ill-informed.”

“This is 21st century policing,” McGinness said. “One of the seminars is called ‘active listening.’ They are sadly mistaken about what’s going on in there.”