Deputy’s killing marks county’s first officer shooting death since August 2017

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau continues to investigate Monday’s officer-involved shooting, in which a deputy died.

Sudden gunfire at what was expected to be a routine disturbance call killed Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, and injured Deputy Julie Robertson, 28, in Rancho Cordova, according to Sheriff Scott Jones.

An armed suspect fired upon officers immediately as they responded at about 1:44 p.m. to a call from the Pep Boys auto parts store on Folsom Boulevard, Jones said. The suspect has not yet been identified by law enforcement as of Tuesday morning, and sheriff’s officials believe only one suspect was involved in Monday’s shooting.

Stasyuk died Monday afternoon about three hours after suffering an upper-body gunshot wound, Jones announced. Stasyuk was a 4 1/2-year veteran with the department.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Robertson, 28, was shot in the arm Monday and is expected to fully recover, Jones said. She has 3 1/2 years with the department, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

The suspect was shot by two other responding deputies at a nearby furniture store parking lot and taken into custody, then transported to UC Davis Medical Center, according to Jones and the news release.

A civilian bystander was shot in the back during the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Jones said.

Stasyuk is the first Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy killed in an officer-involved shooting since 52-year-old Robert French was fatally wounded during a shootout at the Ramada Inn hotel on Auburn Boulevard last August. French was reportedly shot in the shoulder and the bullet passed through his heart, Jones said. The suspect in that shooting, 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, died days later.

Monday’s large, active crime scene closed the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and Olson Drive all day, disrupting traffic throughout Rancho Cordova. Before 6 a.m. Tuesday, the intersection and surrounding roads had been reopened, with one lane of westbound Folsom Boulevard closed in front of Pep Boys as authorities were still at the scene.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement Monday evening offering condolences to Stasyuk’s family, friends and colleagues. Brown said Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Stasyuk.

Stasyuk attended Sacramento State as a criminal justice major in 2016, as reported by The State Hornet. He appeared in a “Student Success” promotional video for the university’s college of continuing education.

Stasyuk and Robertson were assigned to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, which is under contract with the sheriff’s department, according to a news release.

SHARE COPY LINK Two Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies have been shot, and at least four people injured, during an incident Monday in Rancho Cordova.

This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.