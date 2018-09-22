Memorial service for slain deputy Mark Stasyuk set for Saturday in Roseville

The memorial service for Mark Stasyuk, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova, has been set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

The Sheriff’s Department says the service will take place at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville, and will include a procession and flyover from multiple law enforcement agencies afterward. Graveside services will be private to the family and law enforcement, the department said.

Bayside, which seats about 2,850 people, has hosted services for other deputies killed in the line of duty, including Robert French in 2017 and Danny Oliver in 2014.

On Friday, Sheriff Scott Jones described some of the details surrounding Stasyuk’s death on Sept. 17, detailing the chaotic shooting and calling the actions of Stasyuk and Deputy Julie Robertson, who was injured, heroic during a firefight that began inside a Pep Boys Auto Parts store in Rancho Cordova and ended after a chase into a parking lot a few hundred feet away.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In a press release, the department said it recommends that the public plan for possible traffic delays in the Roseville area between noon and 2 p.m. due to the procession, which has not been released.

The man suspected of killing Stasyuk, Anton Lemon Moore, remains hospitalized and has not yet been charged.

Officials said they would release more information in the coming days about Stasyuk’s memorial service.

A memorial fund for Stasyuk has been set up through the CAHP Credit Union. Donations can be sent to: Deputy Mark Stasyuk Memorial Fund, CAHP Credit Union, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827-6507