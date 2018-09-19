Latest News

Scammers calling, impersonating family of slain deputy, Rancho Cordova PD warns

By Hannah Darden

hdarden@sacbee.com

September 19, 2018 06:55 PM

The Rancho Cordova Police Department has received reports of phone calls impersonating the family of slain deputy Mark Stasyuk, the department said in a tweet this week, asking for donations.

Sacramento Sheriff Public Information Officer Shaun Hampton said he’s not sure how many calls are circulating, but encouraged anyone who receives a call to ignore it.

Hampton said that he doesn’t yet know who’s responsible, but the Sheriff’s Department, which contracts police services in Rancho Cordova, is looking into it.

Officials asked that people follow RCPD’s official social media channels for more information on how to donate. A memorial fund for Stasyuk has been set up through the CAHP Credit Union.

Donations can be sent to:

Deputy Mark Stasyuk Memorial Fund

CAHP Credit Union

P.O. Box 276507

Sacramento, CA 95827-6507

  Comments  