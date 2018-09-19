Scammers calling, impersonating family of slain deputy, Rancho Cordova PD warns

The Rancho Cordova Police Department has received reports of phone calls impersonating the family of slain deputy Mark Stasyuk, the department said in a tweet this week, asking for donations.
Sacramento Sheriff Public Information Officer Shaun Hampton said he’s not sure how many calls are circulating, but encouraged anyone who receives a call to ignore it.
RCPD has been notified that there are phone calls circulating that are impersonating the Stasyuk family and asking for donations. Please follow our official channels for information on how you can donate.— Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) September 19, 2018
Hampton said that he doesn’t yet know who’s responsible, but the Sheriff’s Department, which contracts police services in Rancho Cordova, is looking into it.
Officials asked that people follow RCPD’s official social media channels for more information on how to donate. A memorial fund for Stasyuk has been set up through the CAHP Credit Union.
Donations can be sent to:
Deputy Mark Stasyuk Memorial Fund
CAHP Credit Union
P.O. Box 276507
Sacramento, CA 95827-6507
