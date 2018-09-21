‘This was a firefight and it was an extensive one.’ Sheriff details day deputy was killed

The suspect in the Monday shooting of two Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies chased after a young deputy to fire a fatal shot in his head before circling back in an attempt to ambush the second deputy, Sheriff Scott Jones said Friday.

Jones detailed the shooting in a press conference Friday afternoon, calling the deputies’ actions heroic during a firefight inside a Pep Boys Auto Parts store in Rancho Cordova.

Jones said the incident began with a call Monday afternoon about an irate customer who was threatening employees. The two officers, Mark Stasyuk, 27, and Julie Robertson, 28, responded to the call but were unaware the suspect, Anton Lemon Moore, was armed.

Within 10 seconds of entering the store, Moore allegedly opened fire on the two deputies.

Moore first shot an employee in the back before taking cover behind a chest-high counter, Jones said. Stasyuk attempted to block the door while Robertson tried to move around him. Moore fired on Stasyuk and the deputy tried to move outside to take cover.





Moore followed Stasyuk out the door and continued to fire at the deputy’s back, Jones said. Stasyuk was struck in back of the head and likely died instantly, Jones said.

Robertson exchanged fire with Moore from inside the store, through large plate glass windows along its front. Moore fled around the corner of the building, and she lost sight of him as she reloaded her gun and called the shooting into dispatch.

“This was a firefight and it was an extensive one,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tony Turnbull, a homicide detective taking the lead on the case.

Moore circled back through a service entrance and moved down a narrow hallway back into the main part of the store in an attempt to ambush Robertson, Jones said.

Robertson and Moore again exchanged shots in that narrow hallway, Jones said. Robertson likely struck Moore once in the lower body before he fled out of the store, Jones said.

“He was the aggressor,” Turnbull said. “He was going to come back and try to kill her. There was nobody safe in that store.”

Moore then fled to a nearby parking lot, pursued by other responding deputies. There, Moore fired on them, and the deputies returned fire. Moore was struck in the upper body and collapsed.

Officers used a vehicle as a shield to approach him. Moore was still non-compliant, but officers were able to take him into custody.

Robertson was released from the hospital Tuesday, along with a store employee who was shot in the back. Moore remains hospitalized and has not yet been charged.

Thursday, Pep Boys employees were back on site as workers replaced tiles inside the store and a large pane of glass that had broken during the gunfire.

This is an breaking story. Please check back for updates.