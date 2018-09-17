At least four people injured, including two deputies, in shooting in Rancho Cordova

Two Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies have been shot, and at least four people injured, during an incident Monday in Rancho Cordova.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Olson Drive, according to police radio traffic. The Sheriff’s Department is advising motorists to avoid the area.
At about 1:50 p.m., shots were reported fired at the Pep Boys Auto Parts store on Folsom Boulevard, according to dispatch audio obtained through Broadcastify.
About a minute later, an officer reports that the suspect is headed westbound. A male officer seconds later reports that the suspect has been apprehended. “OK, we’ve got the suspect down. We’ve got him at gunpoint,” the unidentified deputy said.
A female officer can then be heard reporting that her partner has been shot and is down, and that she has been shot as well. “You are hit in the arm and your partner is down?” confirms the dispatcher.
The condition of the deputies is unknown, as is the condition of the suspect law enforcement engaged with.
Deputies reported that the suspect was found in the parking lot of the nearby Furniture Mattress Outlet. The suspect was reported to be on the ground, being held at gunpoint by deputies.
“He’s lying face down on the ground,” a male deputy told the dispatcher. “His gun is lying north of him about 25 feet from his location.”
Other dispatch audio describes the suspect as not cooperating with deputies and “moving his arms around but not compliant with our verbals.”
Sacramento Metro Fire District spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said four people were transported to the hospital and a fifth person declined medical transport.
This is a developing s
