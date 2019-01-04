Camp Fire missing persons call center closes after helping locate hundreds of survivors

At a memorial for the victims of the Camp Fire many crosses are marked with the names of the victims that perished in the deadliest wildfire in California history at the intersection of Skyway and Skyway Crossing Road on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 in Paradise. The Camp Fire missing persons call center was finally closed for good on Wednesday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. Renee C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com