Camp Fire missing persons call center closes after helping locate hundreds of survivors

The missing persons call center for those who were unaccounted for during the Camp Fire in Paradise and Butte County is closed as of Wednesday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said on in a Facebook post.
The decision was made because the hotline has received few calls in recent weeks, the sheriff’s office said. As of now, there are still three people considered missing.
They are:
Sara Fabila-Martinez, 50, of Paradise
John Demianew, 54, of Paradise
Wendy Krug, 46, of Paradise
The most calls the center received were in November, when it would see between 100-200 calls a day, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan McMann said. By December, traffic slowed to about 50 a day and by the end of the month, around eight or ten calls were received daily.
Anyone looking to report a missing person in Paradise can still call police dispatch at 530-872-6241, the Sheriff’s Office said. For those who live in the unincorporated territory of Butte County, call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 530-538-7321.
Butte County officials have located 3,200 people, according to The Bee’s previous reporting. The Camp Fire was the deadliest fire in California’s history, with 86 deaths directly caused tied to it.
Most bodies have been identified, but four victims still have not been named, deputies said.
The fire began on Nov. 8 of last year destroyed over 153,000 acres before finally being put out over a month later on Dec. 14, according to Cal Fire. Thousands of homes and hundreds of businesses were destroyed as well.
