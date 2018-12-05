Twelve heart-wrenching images of the aftermath of Camp Fire in Paradise

Camp Fire: Death toll stays at 85, with just 10 left missing

By Hannah Darden

hdarden@sacbee.com

December 05, 2018 06:38 PM

Zero human remains were located today in the area affected by the devastating Camp Fire, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The death toll remains 85.

The number of missing people currently stands at just 10, with authorities locating more than 3,200 individuals to date.

Three more victims of the fire have been identified and next of kin notified. Their names are:

  • Sally Gamboa, 69, of Paradise
  • Joy Porter, 72, of Paradise
  • Dennis Clark, 49, of Paradise

The Camp Fire is the deadliest fire in California history.

Evacuation orders in the fire area began to be lifted Sunday, and have continued through Wednesday, with residents being allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the fire began last month.

Although a wildfire may be contained, areas ravaged by fire leave many dangers behind. In this video, emergency officials explain what Paradise and other Butte County residents should keep in mind as they return to their homes in the Camp Fire zone.

