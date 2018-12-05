Camp Fire: Death toll stays at 85, with just 10 left missing

Zero human remains were located today in the area affected by the devastating Camp Fire, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The death toll remains 85.

The number of missing people currently stands at just 10, with authorities locating more than 3,200 individuals to date.

Three more victims of the fire have been identified and next of kin notified. Their names are:

Sally Gamboa, 69, of Paradise

Joy Porter, 72, of Paradise

Dennis Clark, 49, of Paradise

The Camp Fire is the deadliest fire in California history.

Evacuation orders in the fire area began to be lifted Sunday, and have continued through Wednesday, with residents being allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the fire began last month.