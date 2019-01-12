One person dead, 14 others hospitalized in Chico due to apparent overdoses

One person has died and a dozen others were hospitalized in Chico on Saturday morning due to apparent drug overdoses, according to the Chico Fire Department.
Emergency responders found 14 males and one females in varying states of consciousness at a home on Santana Court a little after 9 a.m., Fire Chief Steve Standridge said. Their ages were unavailable.
One person was declared dead at the house, and six others required CPR either at the scene or en route to the hospital.
Twelve victims were initially taken to Enloe Medical Center, Standridge said, while two others were sent later as a precautionary measure after they displayed signs of potential drug exposure.
This is a developing story. Check back later for further details.
