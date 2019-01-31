Some areas of Sacramento region seeing dense fog during morning commute

Commuters on Thursday morning’s drive are seeing a blanket of fog across the Sacramento region ahead of a winter storm expected to bring heavy rain to the valley and snow to the Sierra.
The National Weather Service posted a morning advisory that patches of fog formed overnight in the capital region, with some isolated areas of dense fog being reported.
“Areas in the Sacramento region along interstate 80, Interstate 5, and Highway 99 will be impacted through the morning commute hours,” the weather service said.
Although traffic maps are showing normal conditions for the morning, NWS urges motorists slow down and allow for extra time to reach their destinations.
The slowest spots along capital region freeways include northbound Interstate 5 from Elk Grove through the Pocket, Highway 99 north from Elk Grove to the Capital City Freeway and both directions of Interstate 80 from Citrus Heights to the split with the Capital City Freeway.
