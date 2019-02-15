Kings’ Fox doesn’t pass up his chance in Rising Stars but sacrificed one of his strengths

This is a developing story.
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox didn’t look for his shot much in the Rising Stars game Friday night at Spectrum Center, but he certainly knew how to find his teammates.
Fox dished out a game-high 16 assists — in 22 minutes of playing time — to help the U.S. Team defeat the World Team 161-144. Fox passed up open shots and breakaway dunks throughout the contest, opting to share with his friends instead.
Fox had four assists in the first period and just kept accumulating them, sometimes in spectacular fashion. Fox was out in front in transition in the second quarter when, instead of attempting a highlight-reel dunk, he chose to bounce the ball high into the air for Atlanta Hawks rookie John Collins, who wowed the crowd with a sensational jam.
Later, Fox threw a similar bounce pass to Kings teammate Marvin Bagley III, who elevated for a dunk to give the U.S. Team a 107-99 lead.
Fox attempted only three shots and scored two points.
Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Kings scored 15 points for the World Team, making 5 of 11 from 3-point range. He also had six assists and five rebounds.
Bagley had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists for the U.S. Team, including a show-stopping 360-degree dunk to end the game. He had another highlight-reel play early in the second quarter when he grabbed a rebound and threw down a two-handed windmill dunk.
