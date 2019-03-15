Stephon Clark ‘legacy weekend’ begins tonight. Here’s where you can find events

A “legacy weekend” commemorating the shooting death of Stephon Clark, who died last year in Meadowview after he was shot by Sacramento Police, begins Friday night.

The weekend will start with a teen summit and youth conversation event at 6 p.m. at the Sam and Bonnie Pannell Community Center at 2450 Meadowview Road. On Saturday morning, an invitation-only mothers brunch will be held at 11 a.m. at the Moments of Blessings House of Prayer on 24th Street. And on Sunday, a “Day of Peace and Love Pop-Ups” event take place starting at 3 p.m. at the Pannell Community Center.

Friday’s and Sunday’s events are free and open to the public.

The events will conclude on Monday, the one-year anniversary of Clark’s death, with a remembrance commemoration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Genesis Baptist Church at 2801 Meadowview Road.

The legacy weekend was announced after District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said she would not file charges against the two Sacramento Police officers who shot and killed Clark after chasing him into what they later learned was his grandparents’ backyard. Officers apparently mistook the rose gold iPhone in his hand for a gun and fired on him, hitting him seven or eight times.

Clark’s older brother, Stevante Clark, said in a press conference after the DA’s announcement that the Clark Family joined with the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network to create the legacy weekend.

Sharpton spoke at Stephon Clark’s funeral last year, where he vowed to continue fighting for the Clark family. Sharpton’s National Action Network focuses on criminal justice reform and police accountability. Sharpton returned to Sacramento six months after the shooting to join the family in again calling for justice.

Sharpton will be in Sacramento on Monday and hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on the steps of the state Capitol before the remembrance commemoration.

After the commemoration, Sharpton will then join former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson for a special Oak Park Speaker Series installment at 6 p.m. Monday at the Guild Theater. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and can be purchased at Underground Books at 2814 35th St., online at underground-books.com or by calling 916-737-3333.

Also on Monday, a rally will be held on the Capitol steps in support of AB 392, which would make it easier to prosecute police after questionable shootings by changing the standard for the justifiable use of deadly force. According to event information, the rally will feature Assembly members Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, and Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, as well as a march around the Capitol featuring the Grant High School drum line.