Wealthy California activist yet another target of pipe bomber

Billionaire philanthropist and political activist Tom Steyer is the latest in a growing list of liberal figures that appear to have been targeted by the same mail bomber, just over a week out from the midterm elections.

Steyer’s political advocacy group, NextGen America, issued a statement Friday afternoon confirming that “a suspicious packaged mailed to Tom Steyer was intercepted at a mail facility in Burlingame, CA.” Burlingame is a suburb of San Francisco, where Steyer is based.

Crude pipe bombs were also sent to California Sen. Kamala Harris’s Sacramento office, the senator’s office revealed Friday, as well as to Los Angeles-area Congresswoman Maxine Waters, former President Barack Obama, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former Obama administration officials Eric Holder, James Clapper and John Brennan and Democratic mega-donor George Soros. None of the bombs has exploded and no one has been injured. Police arrested a 56-year-old man in South Florida on Friday in connection with the bombs. He is reported to be a supporter of President Trump.

Steyer plans to invest more than $100 million of his own money to help elect Democrats in the Nov. 6 election. He has also financed a campaign to impeach Trump, which has garnered more than 6 million signatures. “We are seeing a systematic attack on our democracy and our rule of law that extends much further than just one isolated terrorist in Florida,” Steyer said in a statement.

“Whether it’s voter suppression, voter intimidation, attacks on our free press, gerrymandering, or attempted violence – the trust and norms that are the actual basis for our civil society and political system are being eroded,” Steyer warned.