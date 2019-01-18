Funeral for Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona: ‘To know her was to know greatness.’

Family, friends, police officers and admirers from around the state gathered on a gray Friday in Davis to celebrate a shining light.

Bagpipes played in a darkened auditorium on the UC Davis campus and officers from around the country stood in salute as an honor guard placed the flag-drapped casket of slain 22-year-old officer Natalie Corona front and center in the packed auditorium. The officers wore black bands over their badges, with the Corona’s badge number – 224 – emblazoned in white.

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus sang, and called Corona an angel, “a light in this world that won’t be forgotten.” And speakers described a radiant woman, mature beyond her years who knew what she wanted.

Corona’s sergeant, Eric Labbe, called the six-foot-tall officer an “awesome” with an infectious personality who left an “everlasting impression on every person in this department.”





“To know her was to know greatness,” Labbe said. She’s been called a rookie cop, he said, but that’s a misrepresentation. She was ready from day one, he said. “It was immediately apparent to see this line of work was in her blood.”





Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said he knew exactly where Corona was headed in life - had she had the chance.

“I had already placed a bet that one day she would be the police chief,” he said. “I knew what it takes and she had it.”

And Corona herself spoke in a video that was recorded last year when she was graduating from the Sacramento police academy. Looking her audience in the eye, her voice firm and energetic, she said, “I’m ready to hit the streets. It’s very exciting. I’m chasing a career. I’m taking after my father.”

Success in police work or any work, she said, comes from inside.

“It truly has to be in your heart,” she said. “You will overcome any other challenges that are thrown at you.”

Corona, a first-year officer, was shot Jan. 10 while on duty on a downtown Davis street by a man who apparently did not know her, but who police said appears to have had a vendetta against local law enforcement. The young officer was investigating a car crash at the time.





Police say Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48, a nearby resident with a troubled history, approached without word and shot Corona several times, then sprayed bullets at nearby people, houses and vehicles before fleeing. One bullet lodged in a textbook inside a backpack worn by a young woman and another hit the boot heel of a firefighter fleeing the gunfire.





Police found Limbaugh dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head in a nearby home, leaving a note saying police were bombarding him with ultra-sonic waves. Limbaugh was convicted of a misdemeanor in September after he punched a co-worker at Cache Creek Casino, and was ordered to surrender a rifle. It is unclear how he obtained the guns he used in his rampage.

Corona, who had been on the force since mid-2018, said policing was her dream job. She grew up going on ride-alongs with her father, a former Colusa County sheriff’s deputy. A younger sister, struggling with tears, told of how growing up playing, Corona would use her sisters as test subjects for amateur police work.





Corona’s shooting made national headlines.

The cover of the program for the event depicted the now famous photograph of Corona dressed in her favorite color – blue – and holding an American flag, done up in blue and black. Corona had taken the photo a few years ago in homage to the occupation of her father, José Merced Corona, and to the profession that she was determined to join.

Chief Pytel, speaking at times to his own department officers, calmly but emotionally attempted to offer a catharsis, saying no one should feel guilty. The reason for the death is something, he said, no one may ever know.

“The simple reality, we know who committed this atrocity but we may never know why,” he said. “So far we have nothing to explain it. This person simply made a choice.

“Natalie did everything right. She knew what she was doing. The reality is, we train for what is predictable. There is only one person to blame, and that is the person who decided to fire the gun.

“Find positive ways to move forward, together, with renewed energy brought to us by this shining star,” he added. “As you sort through emotions, don’t let guilt be one of them.”

He then turned his attention to Corona’s family.

“Mr. and Mrs. Corona, you have shown incredible strength,” Pytel said. “I honestly don’t know how you have done that. You raised an incredible daughter. Natalie possessed all the positive attributes ... she had to have gotten that from you.

“You delivered to us the perfect cop. I am so sorry that we didn’t get her back home to you.”

After speaking, Pytel stepped off the stage, walked over to the parents in the front row and handed them a polished box holding their daughter’s badge, then hugged them. The young officer has been awarded a posthumous Purple Heart, he said, as well as several other honors, including one named after Douglas Cantrell, the last Davis police officer killed in the line of duty, in 1959.

José Merced Corona talked about an effervescent daughter, and a person that he is proud to call what she always wanted him to: “a brother cop.” His wife, Lupe, stood beside him with her head bowed.

“God himself placed Natalie on duty on that day, on that shift, at that hour, standing on that exact spot,” he said. “And he himself has called her into his presence.”

He told of his daughter’s exuberance when she’d come home late from work at what she called the perfect job. He’d say to his wife, “Here comes Nat, turn off the lights and make like we are sleeping,” but she would flip the lights on and share. “I just want to tell you what happened today, real quick.”

It was never quick, he said.

Following the service, a funeral procession will take Corona to her hometown of Arbuckle. Streets and highways along the procession route will be briefly closed.





The procession will leave the Pavilion and head north on La Rue Road. It will proceed to Russell Boulevard, head north on Anderson Road and then head west on Covell Boulevard to Highway 113, then onto Interstate 5.