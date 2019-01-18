‘Today this is Natalie’s song’: Billy Ray Cyrus performs ballad he’s sung for fallen officers

Country musician Billy Ray Cyrus sang Friday at the memorial service for Natalie Corona, the 22-year-old Davis police officer who was shot and killed Jan. 10 after responding to a traffic accident.

Cyrus performed “Some Gave All,” which he said he wrote about a Vietnam War veteran he met in 1989, as thousands of police officers from around the state packed a UC Davis auditorium to pay respects to Corona.

“Today this is Natalie’s song, and this is for one special young lady who represents a face of change,” Cyrus said. “She’s a light in this world that won’t be forgotten.”

Introducing Cyrus as a friend of the Corona family, Bayside Church pastor Andrew McCourt said Cyrus asked to perform. Cyrus called Corona an “angel.”

Cyrus said he has performed the song at services, “tragically, more and more recently, for officers in blue.”

Father of Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus also sang at the funeral services for Sgt. Ron Helus, the sergeant killed during the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting last November in Thousand Oaks, and during a memorial for Nashville police Officer Eric Mumaw in 2017.

Cyrus performed before McCourt, Corona’s family, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel and others spoke, honoring Corona’s memory.

The funeral procession then left Davis for Arbuckle, Corona’s hometown.