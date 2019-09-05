You chose it, you got it: The new South Lake Tahoe city logo was just unveiled

The last time the City Council of Lake Tahoe was looking for a design to represent the town, they launched the 1966 city seal contest. This year, it was just appropriate that they’d turn to social media. City of South Lake Tahoe

The last time the City Council of Lake Tahoe was looking for a design to represent the town, they launched a contest in 1966. This year, it was just appropriate that they’d turn to social media to update the city seal.

The City Council took to Facebook over the past few months to brainstorm a new complement to the city seal, a logo that showed character and attracted tourists, the city said in a news release.

Council members started off on the wrong foot, they say in a video summary of the experience on Facebook.

After they posted their first drawing idea, “People had a lot of thoughts and our first go-around, it was a bust. People didn’t like it,” they said in the video.

So the second time around, they decided to let the public guide them. “Send us your ideas, we want to see your logos,” they said, according to the video.

It took three rounds until logo design was finalized on Tuesday by the local screen printing company Rise Designs. The city publicly announced the news on Thursday.

“We love it and think it reflects the very essence of South Lake Tahoe!” the city said on Facebook.