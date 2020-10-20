A room with a view: FC Republic accepting refundable suite deposits

Shovels and heavy equipment have yet to break ground in downtown Sacramento for the Railyards Stadium, but those plans are on the agenda with this reminder: Major League Soccer is headed this way with a start date in 2023.

In anticipation, Sacramento Republic’s FC is accepting refundable $1,000 deposits to secure a suite with the motto of “Live the Suite Life at the Railyards.” The deposit options are found at mls2sac.com.

Sacramento Republic FC is also accepting reserve membership deposits for general seating and club seating.

The suites ensure “the ultimate year-round hospitality experience for suite owners and their guests that is perfect for entertaining in Northern California,” according to the site.

Only 27 suites will be available, in three forms: Owners’ Suite, Executive Suite and 18-yard Box Suites. Each suite includes VIP parking, a private designated entrance to the venue and soccer views just 20 rows away from the pitch. The suites will include a “private climate-controlled lounge and outdoor seating terrace for 8-14 guests.”

Sacramento Republic FC did not disclose what the total costs for suites are. Sacramento FC Republic spokesman John Jacobs told The Bee, “That’s a conversation suite buyers will have with us.”

Jacobs added, “If it looks interesting, put down a deposit. It’s refundable, zero risk. It’ll be how soccer stadiums are built: suites on one side, wall of fans on the other. We expect these suites to go fast. It’ll be a gem, and it’s coming. It’s on its way.”

Sacramento FC Republic Chief Operating Officer Dustin Vicari said the Railyards Stadium will have just over 20,000 seats. He told The Bee that the “number of suites is similar to other MLS clubs.”

He added, “What will set these suites apart is how close to the field fans will be, a tremendous end-to-end sightlines for fans. You’ll feel like you’re part of the action, and it will set us apart.”

Vicari had a hand in constructing Levi’s Stadium for the 49ers and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Raiders.

Sacramento Republic FC was founded in 2012 as member of the USL, a Division II professional league. The first FC Republic match was played in 2014 in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,231 at Hughes Stadium. It was the first time Hughes Stadium was that energized for soccer since the 1970s when Sacramento won a championship.

Sacramento Republic FC won the 2014 USL and has led the USL in nearly every attendance and revenue category, including recent seasons at 11,569-seat Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo.

Sacramento Republic FC’s entry into MLS was delayed a year because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic. The new soccer venue will also host the collegiate Men’s College Cup in 2024 and the Women’s College Cup in 2025, Sacramento FC Republic and the NCAA announced last week.