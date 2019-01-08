No bricks for you! Arden Fair’s Lego store closes its doors

Budding architects and lovers of tiny plastic bricks in Sacramento will have to search harder to find their building material of choice.

The Lego store inside the Arden Fair mall has closed it doors. A listing on the official website of the shopping center confirms that the store is no longer open for business.

Nathan Spradlin, senior marketing manager for Arden Fair, did not immediately respond to The Bee for comment, but told Sacramento Business Journal that the store closed over the weekend.

According to that report, Victoria’s Secret offshoot Pink could fill the space along with the neighboring Boost Mobile store, which is slated for closure at the end of January.

Pink already exists elsewhere in the mall, but will be moving to the new location, which will combine the former Lego Store and Boost Mobile into a larger space for the clothing retailer.

One sad fan of the Lego Store took to Twitter and YouTube to offer his “fond farewell” to the location that sold everything from miscellaneous bricks to the biggest sets offered by the toy company.

Golden Boar bids a fond farewell to the Arden Fair Mall LEGO store in Sacramento, CA USA.



Goodnight, sweet Prince.#fatguyswhowearshortsandhats#LEGO pic.twitter.com/Gcukg67qgt — Golden Boar (@BoarGolden) January 7, 2019

The nearest Lego Store for capital region is at the Galleria in Roseville.

Fans of the Danish toy maker’s colorful construction sets still have time to check out the Lego art display by Sacramento native David Tracy called “Bricking Bad” through Jan. 12 in Rancho Cordova.