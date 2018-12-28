Food, retail and adult entertainment: The 10 biggest Sacramento-area closures of 2018

Some of them served loyal customers for decades. One of them held kinky parties across the street from a preschool until it was forced to close weeks after applying for a business license.
Here are 10 significant business closures from around the Sacramento region in 2018, including local establishments as well as national chains with a big presence in the area that went under.
These closures are noteworthy either based on their businesses’ status within the community or for the circumstances surrounding the ends of their lifespans.
In no particular order:
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Burr’s Fountain
The East Sacramento ice cream shop announced its closure in October. It had been a local landmark for 29 years.
Owner Jim Burr, 77, had recently undergone brain and back surgeries and joined his wife in retirement.
Burr’s offered free scoops of ice cream to kids with report cards of all A’s or B’s. With a ‘50s style interior, the retro creamery was a family favorite.
The Folsom Boulevard shop was temporarily revived one November weekend in honor of the retiring Burr. Volunteers and Burr’s son served eight flavors of ice cream as visitors said their goodbyes.
What’s there now? Vacant.
Read more about Burr’s Fountain here.
Jointed Cue Billiards
Litigation forced the closure of the Jointed Cue pool hall in August after 50 years in Sacramento.
A Carmichael quadriplegic attorney — a plaintiff in more than 2,000 federal lawsuits in California’s Eastern District — filed a lawsuit against Jointed Cue in May.
The attorney, Scott Johnson, has alleged that these businesses are in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act; then, he settles with defendants out of court, typically for between $4,000 and $6,000, a Bee investigation showed.
Jointed Cue’s alleged violations included the size of its front door and bathroom, the heights of its countertops and faded disabled parking spaces out front. State law says ADA violations require payment of $4,000 per visit by disabled plaintiff. In the pool hall’s case, it would also cost $60,00 to remodel the building.
Jointed Cue owner Mike Murphy, who did not own the building, would have to pay $80,000 total for the ADA violations and remodel. Unable to foot the bill, Murphy closed the business in August.
Murphy said people in wheelchairs and with walkers played pool at Jointed Cue often, and claimed Johnson’s litigation was for his own gain.
“Nothing this guy ever does is to benefit the disabled community,” Murphy told The Bee this summer. “He’s using (the law) to benefit himself.”
What’s there now? Vacant.
Read more about Jointed Cue Billiards here.
PolyUrbanStudios
That didn’t last long.
Billed as an adult-oriented club, PolyUrbanStudios drew outrage as it opened across the street from a North Sacramento preschool.
The Del Paso Boulevard location applied for its business license Nov. 2, but had apparently opened at least a few days before that: the “eros adult” lifestyle center boasted that it had hosted a Halloween party Oct. 27, as The Bee reported at the time.
PolyUrbanStudios hosted swinger parties, according to its website.
The Bee reported in late November that Sacramento city councilmembers expressed doubt that the business could continue operating at that location. Within a few days, it was closed for good with little explanation.
According to its website, the organization currently holds its parties at an undisclosed Carmichael location and at an undisclosed hotel suite in Sacramento.
Employees and ownership declined The Bee’s previous requests for comment.
What’s there now? Vacant.
Read more about PolyUrbanStudios here.
El Padrino
The taqueria will sell its last burritos on the second-to-last day of 2018, announcing the closure in fliers on tables in November.
The Fruitridge Road restaurant did not respond to The Bee’s requests for comment regarding the reason for its closure.
El Padrino had had been in business for 36 years.
What’s there now? It’s still open through Sunday.
Read more about El Padrino here.
Oak Park Brewing Co.
Two months after a Sacramento County health inspection found cockroaches and dead rodents in its brewery and kitchen on multiple occasions, Oak Park Brewing Co. shut its doors permanently.
“It is with a heavy heart that we must say goodbye. Oak Park Brewing Co. will close (its) doors for the last time Sunday night,” the brewery said in a July post to Facebook.
Located on Broadway, Oak Park Brewing opened in late 2014.
One inspector found more than 60 German cockroaches — some alive, some dead — in May of this year, as well as Oriental cockroaches. (Yikes.)
It passed a health inspection in June, though. No reason for the permanent closure was announced.
What’s there now? Vacant.
Read more about Oak Park Brewing Co. here.
Read more about the failed health inspections here.
Bennigan’s
Earning lukewarm reviews on Yelp — and by The Bee — during its brief tenure here, the Irish-American pub chain closed in September, after just over a year in downtown Sacramento.
Bennigan’s replaced Cafe Bernardo and KBar at the corner of K and 10th streets in June 2017. Prior to that, it was the Cosmo Cafe.
What’s there now? The Grid, from executive chef Kent Souza.
Read more about the closing of Bennigan’s here.
Sears
Sears department stores were an anchor of multiple Sacramento-area malls until the one-time retail giant declared bankruptcy and announced the planned closure
The Sears stores at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville and Citrus Heights’ Sunrise Mall were among notable closures. Arden Fair Mall’s store still stands.
The Florin Road location will close at the conclusion of this holiday season, as will the Kmart in Placerville, owned by Sears. Return those holiday gifts while you still can.
What’s there now?
Sunrise Mall: Vacant.
Westfield Galleria: Currently vacant; Japanese-based Round One Entertainment plans to turn the space into an entertainment center with arcade games, karaoke rooms, a bowling alley and more.
Read more about Sears store closures here.
Walmart Supercenter and Sam’s Club (Country Club Centre)
The El Camino Avenue stores’ planned closures were announced two days apart in January, with the Walmart Supercenter closing in early February.
Owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Sam’s Club closed almost 10 percent (63 of 660) stores nationwide, including the one at 3360 El Camino Ave. on Jan. 26.
Both were located in the Country Club Centre at the corner of Watt and El Camino Avenues, across the street from Country Club Plaza.
The two closures affected more than 200 workers total.
What’s there now? Both sites remain vacant.
Read more about the closed Walmart Supercenter here.
Read more about the closed Sam’s Club here.
Toys R Us
A national chain driven to bankruptcy, perhaps in part due to internet retail competitors, Toys R Us closed for good with stores shuttering gradually this year.
Between Toys R Us and Babies R Us, Northern California closures included seven in the Sacramento region, two in Stockton and one in Yuba City.
Sacramento’s presence included toy stores on Arden Way in Sacramento, on Bond Road in Elk Grove, on Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights, at the Folsom Premium Outlets and at Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville. Babies R Us went out of business on E Bidwell St. in Folsom and at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville.
What’s there now?
Arden: Vacant.
Elk Grove: Currently vacant; Scandinavian Designs furniture store planned for the location.
Citrus Heights: Vacant.
Folsom Premium Outlets: Vacant.
Roseville Toys R Us: Used for temporary businesses, such as Halloween City.
Folsom Babies R Us: Ashley Furniture HomeStore.
Roseville Babies R Us: Burlington (formerly branded Burlington Coat Factory)
Orchard Supply Hardware
The San Jose-headquartered hardware chain in February announced it would close all 99 stores by November, including three near Sacramento and seven in the central San Joaquin Valley.
Orchard, aka OSH, was owned by parent company Lowe’s and employed about 4,000 people. The closure was an effort to focus on the “core retail business,” Lowe’s, company president Marvin R. Ellison said.
What’s there now? Sites in Elk Grove, Antelope and Woodland each remain vacant.
Comments