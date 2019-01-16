Rite Aid location in midtown closing – patients’ prescriptions heading to Safeway

A Rite Aid in midtown Sacramento will close permanently next month, and the store will temporarily transfer customers’ prescription files to a nearby Safeway location, a company spokesman said this week.

The store at 2101 S St., across the street from Localis, will close approximately Feb. 5 and briefly reopen a few days later for a liquidation period, Rite Aid spokesman Peter Strella said in an email Monday. Prescriptions will be routed to the Safeway on 19th Street, two blocks away.

“The reason for closing this store is strictly a business decision, one that we never like to or want to make, but one that we felt was important in supporting our overall business,” Strella said.

The midtown store opened in June 2006 and is one of 19 stores in the Sacramento area, Strella said. The store has 13 employees who will either receive severance packages or continue work at another Rite Aid store in the area.

Strella said patients who use the midtown location as their pharmacy should expect a mailed letter explaining the transfer of their prescriptions.