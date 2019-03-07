Folsom Voxpro office laying off more than 200 workers. Employees say Google pulled out

About 240 employees at Voxpro’s Folsom office have been informed they’re being laid off, two employees of the company told The Bee this week.

Voxpro focuses in tech support and customer service. It was bought by Telus in 2017.

Patricia Hunt, who has worked for about a year for Voxpro’s Google Nest account, said Thursday she received an email informing her and about 240 of her colleagues they’d been laid off and their last day would be May 31.

Nest is Google’s smart home project. Hunt estimated that “300-plus” employees worked in the Nest division at Voxpro’s Folsom office.

“Basically, they’re pulling out,” Hunt said, referring to Google. “... I knew something was going down because management was starting to jump ship and look for new jobs.”

Hunt said an email informing her of the layoffs said the jobs would be outsourced.

One other employee, in an anonymous tip sent via email to The Bee on Wednesday night, confirmed Hunt’s account of the layoffs, writing that there would be at least 238 layoffs at Voxpro/Telus because “Nest pulled the contract and will ship the jobs overseas effective 5/31/19.”

Hunt said some of the jobs may be returning to Ireland, where Voxpro is headquartered.

Voxpro did not immediately respond to The Bee’s request for comment.

“Voxpro isn’t going out of business. They have some big accounts pulling in,” Hunt said. “But they’re outsourcing ... probably because it’s too high of a cost (in California).”

Voxpro founder and CEO Dan Kiely on Thursday said at a U.S.-Ireland business conference that Voxpro is hopeful for an initial public offering in the “not-too-distant future,” as reported by the Irish Times.