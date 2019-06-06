‘Plants and gatherings’: Houseplant shop with roots in interior design to open in midtown

Planting a patio garden? Here are some things to consider Julia Chiesa of The Plant Foundry gives tips on plants to grow in your patio garden on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in Sacramento. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Julia Chiesa of The Plant Foundry gives tips on plants to grow in your patio garden on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in Sacramento.

Propagate, a new plant shop with roots in interior design, is coming to Boulevard Park in midtown Sacramento this August.

Owner Alli Okumura has been running Propagate in Sacramento for about a year, providing businesses with plant-based interior design.

The new shop, under the same name, will be selling houseplants to customers while also hosting community events – gatherings for the plant-rearing community and some outside events as well.

“My tagline is basically plants and gatherings,” Okumura said.

Customers can pick up a variety of houseplants, gardening equipment, soil, fertilizer and moss at the shop, Okumura said. She will also offer “plant doctor” services for patrons with ailing houseplants.

Propagate will be located at 1700 I St, a 1,200-square-foot building with exposed brick, high ceilings and stained glass built near the end of the 19th century, Okumura said.

Propagate, which is run by Okumura and her sister, will continue to offer plant consultations, installations and maintenance to beautify businesses in the area, she said. Okumura currently works with Deeda Salon, Urban Roots Brewing and Fitsom Studios, among others.

Okumura said she may hire two people to work at the shop after it opens, and she hopes to serve coffee and tea.

The shop will offer free parking on weekends and on weekdays after 5 p.m. in an adjacent 31-spot parking lot, she said.