Cookie Connection believed to have abandoned Ice Blocks storefront without paying rent

Local sweets shop Cookie Connection shuts down Local confectioner Cookie Connection has shuttered all of its locations after being suspended by the Secretary of State's office. The reason for the suspension is unknown.

The owner of the recently closed Cookie Connection is believed to have abandoned the midtown Ice Blocks storefront without paying rent.

A note posted on the front door of the shuttered dessert shop at 1610 R St. on behalf of the landlord said Jake Hoffart, owner and co-founder of Roseville-based Cookie Connection, had failed to pay rent.

The note, signed by Jason Hoffman, a partner with Real Estate Law Group LLP, threatened legal action against Hoffart if rent continues to go unpaid.

“The landlord believes you have abandoned the property,” the note read. “You are required to pay the rent due and unpaid on this real property as required by the lease, and your failure to do so can lead to a court proceeding against you.”

The lease on the property will expire in the next three weeks unless Hoffart pays the due rent and gives his intent to not abandon the storefront, according to the note.

Cookie Connection recently closed all of its locations, including two in Sacramento, two in Roseville and one in Woodland. The midtown location had just opened.

Hoffart was not immediately available for comment.