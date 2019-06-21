Loomis voters reject Village at Loomis housing and retail development project

These are some of the issues behind California’s housing crisis California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest.

A special election in Loomis on Tuesday overturned the town council’s earlier support of the Village at Loomis, a 66-acre development project including housing and retail space.

Loomis residents voted against measures C and D with majorities of over 65 percent in each, according to Placer County records.

The votes overturned Ordinances 275 and 276, which were approved by the Loomis Town Council in January and outlined the Village at Loomis project.

Loomis residents previously petitioned against Ordinances 275 and 276 with sufficient signatures to trigger the special referendum election.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ordnance 275 called to rezone 66.5 acres of land just north of Interstate 80 near the Horseshoe Bar Road overpass for development, while Ordnance 276 laid out a development agreement with Lowell Development, Inc. Their rejection means the development cannot move forward.

In arguments against Measures C and D, political group Loomis Citizens for Responsible Growth said the potential influx of residents driven by the Village at Loomis development would obliterate the town’s “semi-rural atmosphere” and usher in “the lifestyles of Roseville and Rocklin.”

The Village at Loomis was proposed to have about 250 single family residential units, 117 multifamily residential units and about 56,000 square feet of commercial space.

Lowell Development estimated the project would have generated $400,000 annually in Loomis tax revenue and had hoped to begin construction by late 2019.