North Auburn low-income housing development gets $8 million in Placer County support

The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to contribute $7.95 million worth of assets to a planned low-income housing project in North Auburn.

The 79-unit workforce housing development is planned along First Street on 3 acres of the Placer County Government Center with an estimated cost of $37.7 million, according to a Placer County news release.

The county board approved an agreement in June 2018 for project developer Mercy Housing California to lease the land for 99 years at $1 per year, according to the release.

The assets provided by the county include more than $706,000 from the Placer County Housing Trust Fund, more than $4.5 million from state grants plus the value of the land and housing vouchers, according to the release.

“It really is difficult and expensive to build housing projects like this,” Placer County District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore said in a prepared statement. “It takes all of us working together to find and provide funding to make them feasible and meet housing needs in our community.”

Mercy Housing, a nonprofit specializing in low-income housing, currently has a pending application for low-income tax credits to fund the project.

A group called Concerned Citizens for Community & Public Lands filed a lawsuit against Placer County last month over its government center master plan update, which includes provisions for the housing project.

Placer County officials said the lawsuit focuses on the potential demolition of the DeWitt Theater in Auburn.