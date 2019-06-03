Yes, the rent is high: Sacramento ranks 28th most expensive city in the US

Sacramento’s apartment rental market continues to grow Sacramento is the fastest-growing apartment rental market in the nation, according to Yardi Matrix. Occupancy rates have hit 96.8 percent, and prices have spiked. Downtown and midtown areas are most in demand. Here's a look at two projects. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento is the fastest-growing apartment rental market in the nation, according to Yardi Matrix. Occupancy rates have hit 96.8 percent, and prices have spiked. Downtown and midtown areas are most in demand. Here's a look at two projects.

Rent in Sacramento was ranked the 28th most expensive in the United States in a recent study out of the country’s 100 most populous cities.

Zumper, an online rental marketplace, calculated median rents around the country and found that rent prices in Sacramento are comparable to those of Houston, which tied for 28th.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Sacramento is $1,210, while a two-bedroom apartment goes for $1,450, according to Zumper.

Single-bedroom prices in Sacramento have increased by 0.8% in the last month and by 1.7% in the last year. Two-bedroom prices have increased by 2.8% in the last month and by 3.6% in the last year, according to Zumper.

The most expensive city in Zumper’s study was San Francisco, where a one-bedroom apartment costs $3,700 per month and a two-bedroom apartment costs $4,720.

In San Francisco, single-bedroom rents have not increased in the last month, but they have gone up 6% in the last year. Two-bedroom prices have increased 4.9% in the last month and 2.6% in the last year, according to Zumper.

Plenty of California cities rank near the top of the list, with San Jose coming in fourth-most expensive, Los Angeles ranking fifth, Oakland making sixth and Santa Ana in 10th, according to Zumper.

The cheapest place in the state to be included in the study was Bakersfield, where a one-bedroom apartment costs $780 and a two-bedroom apartment costs $960.

The least expensive city in Zumper’s study is Akron, Ohio, where the median rent for a single-bedroom apartment is $540 and rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $710.

One-bedroom rents in Akron have gone down 10% in the last year, according to Zumper.

