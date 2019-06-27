Event staffing company to close Rocklin office, lay off 268 employees next month

A look at jobs and economic growth in the state of California A selection of 101 California Influencers are answering questions critical to the state's future. This week's topic is jobs and economic growth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A selection of 101 California Influencers are answering questions critical to the state's future. This week's topic is jobs and economic growth.

An event staffing company with sites locally and on the East Coast will be closing its Rocklin office and reducing its local workforce.

National Event Services, which operates out of a Rocklin office on Pacific Street and a location in Pennsylvania, will be eliminating 268 jobs by July 5, according to California Employment Development Department records.

The company’s Placer County office will also be permanently closing at that time, according to EDD records.

“We hope to accomplish this closure with the least possible disruption to the lives of our employees,” National Event Services CEO Carl Monzo said in a filing with the EDD.

National Event Services has been operating in Rocklin since February 2003, according to the its website.

The company provides security, medical crews, ushers and other crowd management services for large events. It worked at the Outside Lands music festival in 2017 and has worked with the Republic FC, according to its site.

Employees affected by the layoff will not be able to continue employment with the company, Monzo said in the EDD filing.