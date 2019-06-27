Midtown Sacramento Starbucks coffee shop closing this summer

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’ Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

A Starbucks storefront in midtown Sacramento will soon be closing its doors – but don’t worry, there’s another one less than a half-mile away.

The coffee shop, located at 2604 J Street, will close this summer, company representatives said via email, and its employees will be transferring to nearby storefronts.

“As part of Starbucks standard course of business, we continually evaluate our business to ensure a healthy store portfolio,” the company said in its email. “After careful consideration, we determined it was best to close the store.”

CNN previously reported the Seattle-based coffee giant would close 150 stores across the U.S. this year to reduce its market saturation.

“The Sacramento community is special to us, our customers and our partners, and we remain committed to continuing to serve them, offering a warm and welcoming environment for people to connect,” Starbucks said in its email.

The 1,587-square-foot Starbucks storefront is listed for lease by Turton Commercial Real Estate at $3 a square foot per month.

Another Starbucks is a mere four-tenths miles away, located south of Sutter’s Fort at 2701 N St.