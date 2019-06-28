Peet’s coffee shop in Midtown Sacramento to close in October

Watch them make a beautiful cup of espresso at one of Sacramento’s oldest coffee venues A barista at Expresso Metro just off Freeport Boulevard in Land Park creates a beautiful cup of espresso at one of Sacramento's oldest coffee venues on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A barista at Expresso Metro just off Freeport Boulevard in Land Park creates a beautiful cup of espresso at one of Sacramento's oldest coffee venues on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

A Peet’s Coffee in Midtown Sacramento near the R Street corridor will be closing this fall.

In an email, Peet’s Coffee public relations manager Elizabeth Ricardo said the Peet’s at 1800 19th St. will close in October.

“As with any retail business, Peet’s Coffee must keep pace with changing markets to enable healthy company growth,” Ricardo said. “While it is not an easy decision, regional adjustments to our coffeebar presence is important for effectively managing our resources and continuing our expansion.”

Management will work with employees to potentially transfer them to other stores, Ricardo said.

The 1,652-square-foot retail space is listed for lease and will be available by Oct. 31. The listing says the R Street Market where the soon-to-be shuttered Peet’s is located has never seen a vacancy since it was built 15 years ago.

There are still more than half a dozen Peet’s locations in Sacramento and a new Peet’s coffee shop recently opened up at 3700 Crocker Drive in Curtis Park.