Business & Real Estate

Sacramento-area Dutch Bros. drive-thrus raise more than $64,000 for Tara O’Sullivan fund

Watch scenes from Tara O’Sullivan’s memorial service

Thousands pay their respects to fallen officer Tara O'Sullivan at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville on Thursday, June 27, 2019. By
Up Next
Thousands pay their respects to fallen officer Tara O'Sullivan at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville on Thursday, June 27, 2019. By

Sacramento-area Dutch Bros. Coffee drive-thrus have raised more than $64,000 for slain Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s memorial fund.

O’Sullivan, 26, was shot and killed on June 19 while responding to a domestic violence call in north Sacramento that led to an hours-long police standoff with the suspected shooter, Adel Sambrano Ramos.

The coffee chain hosted the fundraiser on June 26 to donate $1 from every drink sold from local locations to O’Sullivan’s memorial fund.

“Officer O’Sullivan paid the ultimate sacrifice!” Dutch Bros. said in a Facebook post announcing it had raised $64,441. “Thank you for honoring her memory in such a huge way!”

Dutch Bros. has raised thousands in fundraisers for a variety of causes, including the Sacramento SPCA and ALS research.

The chain has locations in Sacramento, Carmichael, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Davis and Woodland.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski

Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

  Comments  