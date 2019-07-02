Sacramento-area Dutch Bros. drive-thrus raise more than $64,000 for Tara O’Sullivan fund

Watch scenes from Tara O’Sullivan’s memorial service Thousands pay their respects to fallen officer Tara O'Sullivan at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thousands pay their respects to fallen officer Tara O'Sullivan at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Sacramento-area Dutch Bros. Coffee drive-thrus have raised more than $64,000 for slain Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s memorial fund.

O’Sullivan, 26, was shot and killed on June 19 while responding to a domestic violence call in north Sacramento that led to an hours-long police standoff with the suspected shooter, Adel Sambrano Ramos.

The coffee chain hosted the fundraiser on June 26 to donate $1 from every drink sold from local locations to O’Sullivan’s memorial fund.

“Officer O’Sullivan paid the ultimate sacrifice!” Dutch Bros. said in a Facebook post announcing it had raised $64,441. “Thank you for honoring her memory in such a huge way!”

Dutch Bros. has raised thousands in fundraisers for a variety of causes, including the Sacramento SPCA and ALS research.

The chain has locations in Sacramento, Carmichael, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Davis and Woodland.