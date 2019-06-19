Police officer down in north Sacramento yard as suspect fires from home

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 18 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 18, 2019.

This is a developing story. Check sacbee.com for updates.

A police officer is down during an active shooting situation Wednesday evening in north Sacramento where a gunman was believed to be firing from the backyard of a home, law enforcement authorities said.

Police activity is centered in the Noralto neighborhood near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road, not far from El Camino Avenue. Just before 7 p.m., a suspect was heard firing shots at officers, according to Bee reporters at the scene and police radio traffic.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. that an armed subject was firing in the area and warned residents and media to stay out of the area for safety.

Scanner traffic indicated police may have had the suspect pinned down, and a volley of gunfire could be heard by Bee reporters on the scene just after 7 p.m.

Officers in tactical helmets and bulletproof vests were swarming the area as police made announcements over loudspeakers warning people to remain inside. Law enforcement from various agencies rushed to the scene, where an armored SWAT vehicle was in place, but at about 7:20 p.m. the area appeared to be calming, with no new gunshots being heard and some residents watching from their porches.

*** Redwood Ave/Edgewater Rd- subject armed with a gun and firing in the area- stay out of the area *** media remain out of the area as well - PIO1 is enroute and will update ASAP #sacpd pic.twitter.com/yzDVs8czzM — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 20, 2019

Councilman Allen Warren, who represents North Sacramento, said the officer was responding to a domestic violence call and has serious injuries from the shooting.

“All I know right now that the officer is hurt bad, is at the hospital now and we’re praying for her recovery and for her to make it through,” Warren said.

A spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirmed police activity involving a Sacramento Police Department officer, but could not provide more details.





Initial reports indicated that an officer was down in a backyard of a home.