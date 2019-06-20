Police officer Tara O’Sullivan killed in North Sacramento shooting, officials confirm

Watch armored vehicle move into scene as witness describes shots fired in North Sacramento An armored police vehicle from Citrus Heights moves into the area where a police officer was shot in North Sacramento on Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, on Redwood Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An armored police vehicle from Citrus Heights moves into the area where a police officer was shot in North Sacramento on Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, on Redwood Avenue.

The Sacramento Police Department has announced that the officer who was shot Wednesday in north Sacramento has died.

Police Deputy Chief Dave Peletta confirmed to reporters at news conference Thursday morning that Officer Tara O’Sullivan, 26, succumbed to her injuries at UC Davis Medical Center hours after she was attacked by a gunman during a domestic violence assistance call in north Sacramento.

“We’re devastated tonight,” Peletta said in announcing the news. Peletta was joined at the news conference just before 1 a.m. by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Councilwoman Angelique Ashby.

According to city records, O’Sullivan was a community service officer who had been working for the city since January 2018. She was part of the first class of graduates of Sacramento State’s Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars program in 2017 and went on to the Sacramento Police Academy.

She was a child development major at Sac State, according to a press release from the school.