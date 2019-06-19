It’s been 20 years since a Sacramento police officer was killed in the line of duty

See the scene of active shooting situation in north Sacramento A police officer is down during an active shooting situation in north Sacramento on June 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A police officer is down during an active shooting situation in north Sacramento on June 19, 2019.

A Sacramento police officer has been seriously wounded in an exchange of gunfire in north Sacramento.

It has been 20 years since the last Sacramento officer lost their life in the line of duty, according to the city’s Fallen Officers’ Memorial.

Officer William C. Bean Jr., was fatally shot Feb. 8, 1999 after responding to a traffic stop and talking with a wanted suspect. He was pronounced dead at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Officer Emily J. Morgenroth died the previous year, Oct. 17, 1997, the victim of a vehicular assault after little more than a year on the Sacramento police force.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She was appointed Officer Jan. 20, 1996, the job a way to get into the FBI, her parents said after her death. Morgenroth, 26, was responding to help other officers on a felony vehicle stop when she was fatally struck by a drunken driver who pulled into the path of her patrol cruiser in North Sacramento.

Morgenroth’s death was the first since 1991 when Officer Michael Gartrell, 37, died after his patrol car smashed into a concrete abutment at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Highway 99 on April 25 of that year while pursuing a suspected drunken driver.

Morgenroth is the only female Sacramento police officer to have died in the line of duty.

In all, 16 Sacramento Police officers have lost their lives in the line of duty since the department’s founding in 1849: the first, Officer George C. Chapman, in April 1858.

Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona was 22 years old when she was shot and killed apparently at random Jan. 10 while responding to a traffic stop near downtown Davis.