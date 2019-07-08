Downtown’s Hyatt Regency Sacramento to undergo $8.1 million renovation starting this fall

Here’s the start of construction for new downtown boutique Hyatt Centric Hotel Sacramento’s long-planned Hyatt Centric, at the 7th and L site of the old Hotel Marshall, is now under construction, with Mayor Darrell Steinberg describing it as a step toward the city becoming a destination spot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento’s long-planned Hyatt Centric, at the 7th and L site of the old Hotel Marshall, is now under construction, with Mayor Darrell Steinberg describing it as a step toward the city becoming a destination spot.

One of downtown Sacramento’s premier hotels will undergo an $8.1 million renovation this year.

The Hyatt Regency Sacramento, located just across from the state Capitol at 1209 L Street, will be renovating almost all of its rooms starting this fall to coincide with the closure of the Sacramento Convention Center, hotel general manager Scott VandenBerg said.

All but five of the hotel’s 505 rooms will undergo renovations beginning in November, with new carpets, draperies, dressers, artwork and refreshment centers, plus refinished bathtubs, upgrades to lighting and new 65-inch televisions, VandenBerg said.

Renovations are scheduled to be completed by August 2020, just before the Convention Center is planned to reopen after its own renovations, VandenBerg said.

“Hotel renovations are typically cyclical – you want to keep the product fresh and up with the times,” VandenBerg said. The last time the rooms were renovated was in 2009 and 2010, he said.

The five rooms that won’t be renovated are upscale suites – including Presidential, Governors and Park Capitol Suites – which were more recently renovated, VandenBerg said.

The Hyatt Regency Sacramento also is nearing completion of an elevator modernization project, VandenBerg said. The hotel’s elevators were originally built with the hotel in 1988, he said, but now will feature new mechanics and cabs.