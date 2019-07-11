Australian agriculture company to open research and development facility in West Sacramento

See 50,000 acres of gorgeous Sacramento Valley sunflower fields like never before A beautiful aerial view of the sunflowers growing in Sean Doherty’s fields in Dunnigan, California. This crop spans about 50,000 acres in the Sacramento Valley and is grown for seed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A beautiful aerial view of the sunflowers growing in Sean Doherty’s fields in Dunnigan, California. This crop spans about 50,000 acres in the Sacramento Valley and is grown for seed.

An Australian agriculture company recently began construction of a research and development center in West Sacramento.

Nuseed, a subsidary of Australia-based pesticide and crop company Nufarm, will be opening up an innovation center in the Riverside Commerce Center, according to a news release issued by the city of West Sacramento.

The facility will include a molecular lab and a greenhouse for canola, sorghum and sunflower development, according to the release.

It will employ 20 workers in areas such as research and development, finance, human resources, information technology and commercial management, with plans to expand by 40 to 55 jobs in the next five years, according to the release.

“We’ve experienced rapid global growth since our start in Australia in 2006,” Nuseed head of global research and development Leon Streit said in a prepared statement. “Nuseed has grown to 250 employees in 11 global locations. “

Nuseed representatives selected West Sacramento for its expansion due in part to its history in the agriculture industry, nearby university research and other local agricultural technology businesses in the area, the release said.





“We are pleased to be chosen by Nuseed for this new Innovation Center location and welcome them to our growing research and development community,” West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon said in a prepared statement. “Nuseed’s Global R&D Innovation Center will expand West Sacramento’s thriving international business community and their decision to invest here further reinforces the region’s strong market position for agricultural technology companies.”

Nufarm produces pesticides and herbicides for sale internationally and Nuseed works to breed seed hybrids. Nuseed has another innovation center with a lab and breeding center in Woodland.

“Companies like Nuseed continue to change the landscape of the Greater Sacramento region as they see the value in our highly-educated talent base and the proximity to our universities,” Greater Sacramento Economic Council president and CEO Barry Broome said in a prepared statement. “Nuseed brings high wage jobs in research and development, human resources, finance, IT and commercial management and will be a definite driver for our regional economy. GSEC estimates that their economic impact within the first year will be approximately $9 million.”