Placerville set to get its first Target store with new location planned to open

Placerville is set to get its first Target retail store with a location planned in Prospector’s Plaza.

Developers Gryphon Capital and Rich Development announced the 86,414-square-foot Target storefront is expected to open by next summer, when renovations to the shopping center are planned to be complete.

Renovations to Prospector’s Plaza – which is located near the intersection of Missouri Flat Road and Mother Lode Drive – include updated signage, a new pedestrian parkway and a tribute to downtown Placerville’s historic bell tower.

The nearest Target to Placerville is in El Dorado Hills, more than 17 miles away from Prospector’s Plaza.

The 243,000-square-foot shopping center was built in 1982 and its tenants include a CVS Pharmacy, a Ross retail store and a Save Mart. The plaza contains eight smaller locations available for lease.

The new Target will be filling a location previously occupied by a now-shuttered Kmart storefront.