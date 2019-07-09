The Sacramento Valley is in full bloom. Here’s where you can pick a fresh bouquet of flowers

Watch drone fly over the colorful Mezger Family Zinnia Patch A drone flies over the Mezger Family Zinnia Patch in Woodland, Monday, July 8, 2019. The Mezger Family Zinnia Patch is one of several you-pick flower fields in Yolo County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A drone flies over the Mezger Family Zinnia Patch in Woodland, Monday, July 8, 2019. The Mezger Family Zinnia Patch is one of several you-pick flower fields in Yolo County.

If you’re looking for some flowers this summer, what’s better than picking them fresh from the field? These farms and flower patches let “u-pick” the flowers yourself.

Mezger Family Zinnia Patch (12410 County Road 99W, Woodland)

Crazy about zinnias? You can visit the Mezger Family Zinnia Patch in Woodland to pick some for free.

There’s only one rule: “If you pick some for yourself, be sure to pick some for someone who cannot,” said Sadie Scott, whose father Mark Mezger, 70, started the free flower patch about nine years ago.

Mezger had the idea of starting a free flower patch after they brought a large quantity of flowers leftover from an event to hospitals and rest homes to the area, according to Scott. They now have about an acre of six to seven varieties of zinnias for people to clip and take to people who couldn’t make it out there to get their own, Scott said.

This year’s zinnias are ready to be picked, and they usually last until around mid-September, according to Scott. The patch provides water and tries to provide people with vases and clippers, but encourages people to bring their own and donate them as well.

Flourish Farms (317 5th Street, West Sacramento)

Flourish Farms is hosting Summer U-Pick Flower Sales every Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. from June 22 to Aug. 24. With a selection of sunflowers, zinnias, daisies, asters, marigolds, yarrow, lavender and more, you can enjoy picking your own bouquet of flowers, a Facebook event said. Prices start from $4 for an 8 oz. bouquet.

Flower sales are cash only, and people are advised to bring their own clippers, the Facebook post said. Non-service animals are no longer allowed on the farm site.

Flourish Farm is a part of the West Sacramento Urban Farm Program and run by Laurie Gates.

Zamora Flora (5265 Putah Creek Road, Winters)

Zamora Flora hosts weekly U-Pick events and produces arrangements for local farmer’s markets, according to their website. A veteran-owned and family-run business, their flowers varieties include cornflowers, bells of Ireland, celosia, globe amaranth, sunflowers, zinnias and more, the website said.

This year, the farm will also sell fresh and dried beans and peppers, winter squash, popcorn and milling corns. The farm is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week, according to its Facebook page.

C. W. Sunflower Farm (5000 Gold Hill Road Placerville)

You can pick sunflowers or buy them pre-cut at the C.W. Sunflower Farm, which also has smaller flowers like zinnias and daisies.

Though only a few sunflowers have opened so far, owner Candy Ward, 69, said they usually bloom by mid-July. Sunflowers are 50 cents apiece and small flowers are twenty-five cents each, Ward said, and she also sells eucalyptus for customers to add to their bouquets. With proper care, sunflowers can last up to three weeks, Ward said.

Ward opened the farm four years ago and also grows pumpkins. The farm is open every day except Sunday.