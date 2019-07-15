New coworking space coming to downtown Sacramento in partnership with Kings, DoCo

What to expect: Inside a Sacramento coworking space Workers utilize the Cowo Campus in Sacramento. Another coworking space, Folsom Coworking, started by Amy and Kyle Middleton, will also provide a shared space where independent workers can work on separate tasks in a community of other professionals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers utilize the Cowo Campus in Sacramento. Another coworking space, Folsom Coworking, started by Amy and Kyle Middleton, will also provide a shared space where independent workers can work on separate tasks in a community of other professionals.

Downtown Sacramento is getting a new coworking space near the corner of Seventh and J streets.

WeWork, a New York-based shared office space company, will open its second Sacramento location on the top three floors of 660 J St. through a partnership with Downtown Commons, the Sacramento Kings and developer JMA Ventures.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the DOCO neighborhood and to merge our collective communities over our shared values and missions,” WeWork Northern California general manager Elton Kwok said in a prepared statement. “With co-led events and experiences between members and Kings fans, we truly hope to create a campus for the future, where each partner is truly invested in the experiences that happen within that community in a way that’s accessible, meaningful, and fun.”

The new WeWork site is expected to open in 2021 and will include 96,300 square feet of rentable space with desks, conference rooms and common areas meant for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes, according to a DoCo news release.

Under its partnership, WeWork will be providing a year’s worth of workspace for the future winner of the NBA team’s Capitalize contest, which highlights local innovators and startups and offers them a chance at securing a cash prize.

“We’re so pleased to partner with WeWork, their presence downtown strengthens the technology-focused, start-up environment that is thriving in Sacramento,” Sacramento Kings chairman and owner Vivek Ranadive said in a prepared statement. “WeWork’s innovative spirit and focus on creating communities perfectly complements the emerging lifestyle and entertainment district we have set out to build as we seek to create a gathering place for all of Sacramento to enjoy in the heart of the city.”

In the release, JMA Ventures president Todd Chapman said WeWork is the largest downtown Sacramento private sector office tenant in more than 10 years.

WeWork’s first Sacramento coworking space is located at 400 Capitol Mall. The company was founded in 2010 and has more than 485 locations across 28 countries.

