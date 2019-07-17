Business & Real Estate

Mixed-use housing and retail project planned in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood

A new three-story mixed-use housing and retail project is planned in Sacramento’s Central Oak Park neighborhood.

Developer Bhandal Construction submitted an application to the city of Sacramento in April to build on an empty 7,300-square-foot lot at 3301 12th Avenue.

Project plans indicate the development would include two ground-floor commercial retail tenants plus five apartments, according to documents filed with the city.

Plans call for one single-bedroom apartment, four two-bedroom apartments and eight parking spaces, according to city documents.

“The design uses a contemporary material palette and flat roof that coordinates with the nearby Broadway Triangle which has become a defining style of the Oak Park commercial areas,” the developer’s planning application said.

The lot is believed to have been vacant for at least the last 10 years, according to city documents. The development project is currently awaiting city review.

The surrounding area in Oak Park is largely residential, but the site of the proposed mixed-use project is situated directly across from Oak Park Market, a Chinese restaurant and a gas station.

