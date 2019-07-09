Want to live at the Sunrise Mall? Citrus Heights considers plan that could allow housing

Sunrise to Florin: A glance at some of Sacramento area’s older malls Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights was sold to the New York-based investment firm Namdar Realty Group on Dec. 21, 2018. Here are some of Sacramento area's older malls. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights was sold to the New York-based investment firm Namdar Realty Group on Dec. 21, 2018. Here are some of Sacramento area's older malls.

Could residential housing be a solution for the stagnating Sunrise Mall? That possibility is on the table as Citrus Heights considers a general plan amendment that could lead to major development.

The Citrus Heights Planning Commission last month approved the amendment, which changes the language regarding the mall to possibly include residential housing.

The amendment, likely to be approved at the next Citrus Heights City Council meeting Thursday, redefines the city’s vision for the Sunrise MarketPlace shopping district where the mall is located, removing the word “commercial” from its current “premier commercial destination.”

Another policy included in the amendment called for the transformation of the Sunrise Mall area into a “regional destination” and a center of “community life,” where residents and visitors can “shop, work, live, and play.”

The amendment includes an action calling for city leadership to develop a plan that includes a “complementary mix of land uses,” “streetscape and community gathering features” and “architectural and design details to transition this area from an auto-oriented suburban center to an amenity-rich, pedestrian-friendly, and experience-oriented regional destination.”

The planning division staff report said the city is 98 percent built out, which means redevelopment of underused land is necessary to drive the local economy.

The nearly 100-acre Sunrise Mall has 75 acres of underused parking lots, according to the staff report.

“Given the importance of Sunrise Mall in the region and the city, the lack of a vision and comprehensive approach to its ultimate redevelopment may result in the inability for the mall property to reach its full potential as the ‘living room’ for the city and an important destination,” the staff report said.