Elephant Bar near Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights is closing

The Elephant Bar restaurant in Citrus Heights announced its closure Wednesday. The restaurant was located at 6063 Sunrise Blvd.

The restaurant near Arden Fair at 1500 Arden Way is now the only remaining Elephant Bar in the Sacramento area.

“Thank you Citrus Heights for an amazing time, we love our community,” the post read. “Come visit us just down the road at our location in Arden.”

In addition to the Arden location, Elephant Bar has restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The area near the Sunrise Mall has seen several closures in the last few years: A Denny’s on Sunrise Boulevard closed in 2017, and the Sears store in the mall itself closed in 2018.