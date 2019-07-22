Sacramento International Airport opens two new retail outlets — sock shop, athleisure store

Luxury lounges, upscale retail, specialty food coming to SMF Sacramento International Airport will add luxury outlets including an art gallery, two members-only Escape Lounges, a Popsox, Jaynee Cakes, Farm to Fork to Flight, among others. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento International Airport will add luxury outlets including an art gallery, two members-only Escape Lounges, a Popsox, Jaynee Cakes, Farm to Fork to Flight, among others.

Sacramento International Airport is getting two new shops.

A Pop Sox storefront recently opened in the airport’s A terminal and offers travelers in the City of Trees a selection of socks and footwear accessories, according to a news release issued by Marshall Retail Group.

Marshall, an operator of retail shops in airports and casinos nationwide, also opened an adjacent @ease store in SMF, which offers athleisure apparel plus water bottles, yoga bags, and other sports accessories, according to the release.

Products at Pop Sox feature “sassy, sarcastic, and colorful graphics,” and the @ease shop is meant to offer a fusion of comfort and style, according to the release.

“The POP SOX store concept is a first for Marshall Retail Group,” company CEO Michael C. Wilkins said in the release. “We’re excited to roll out the product lines in a combined space with @ease that is so creatively designed. Expanding into an area of retail that transforms everyday accessories into an expression of individuality aligns with our brand by creating unique experiences for each customer.”

Pop Sox will stock brands including Stance and Blue Q, while @ease will stock Under Armour, Life Is Good and Good HYOUman, according to the release.