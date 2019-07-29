Downtown Sacramento’s historic Citizen Hotel changes hands in acquisition deal

Take a peek inside this ‘supreme dining destination’ Grange Restaurant and Bar executive chef Dane Blom shows how this hotel restaurant has built a reputation as one of Sacramento's best. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Grange Restaurant and Bar executive chef Dane Blom shows how this hotel restaurant has built a reputation as one of Sacramento's best.

The Citizen Hotel, located in downtown Sacramento near the California State Capitol, has been bought by a Miami-based hospitality investment company.

Cambridge Landmark announced in a news release Monday it had closed on a sale of the historic hotel, purchasing it from Los Angeles firm Platinum Equity for an undisclosed amount.

“This acquisition demonstrates Cambridge Landmark’s focus on ownership-driven hotel investment with assets in prime U.S. domestic markets,” Pedro Miranda, a co-managing partner at Cambridge Landmark, said in a prepared statement.

The nearly 200-room, 14-story boutique hotel was built in the 1920s and was once the site of the California-Western States Life Insurance Company.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This historic property in downtown Sacramento continues the growth of our portfolio,” Joao Woiler, another Cambridge Landmark co-managing partner, said in a prepared statement.

The Citizen Hotel will remain branded through the Marriott Autograph Collection, according to the release. The Citizen is the home of Grange Restaurant and Bar, which recently earned a Michelin plate.

The hotel embraces its vicinity to the Capitol building, with an abundance of political cartoons and a handful of tongue-in-cheek special packages.