Five-story retail/apartment building planned at site of Vietnamese restaurant on Broadway

A new mixed-use redevelopment project is planned in Sacramento’s Broadway corridor, potentially bringing more than 50 market-rate apartments, plus retail tenants.

Utah-based Trondheim Properties submitted an application to the city of Sacramento this week to build a five-story building at 1827 Broadway, which is planned to have more than 7,500 square feet of ground floor retail space, plus 51 apartments on the higher levels.

The project, named The Fitzgerald by Trondheim, is planned at the current site of Saigon Street Eat, a now-shuttered Vietnamese restaurant, and a lounge that appears to have been closed for several years. The developer plans to demolish the existing buildings before beginning construction.

Management at Saigon Street Eat posted a notice on its website, saying, “Change is coming to Broadway. Saigon Street Eat is now temporarily closed while the building is being redeveloped.” The post went on to say the restaurant plans to “return in a better home.”

Trondheim plans on including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments on the second through fifth floors of The Fitzgerald building and residents will have access to a roof deck, according to city documents.

“Units will have contemporary clean finishes with large windows to take advantage of views and natural light,” the developer said in its application with the city. “The primary exterior materials are a clean smooth cement plaster and a brick veneer.”

Trondheim said in its application that the 12,000-square-foot lot’s close proximity to a light rail station and bus stops – it’s just a couple blocks away from either – make the site desirable for development.

The developer said in its application that it is a “perfect location for a true transit-oriented development, and a model for sustainable infill growth for our city.”

The project is currently awaiting review by city officials.