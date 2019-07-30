Business & Real Estate
Southwest Airlines sale offers $29 flights out of Sacramento — but you have to book now
Southwest Airlines is offering a short-term sale on flights out of Sacramento International Airport, including a one-way flight to San Diego priced at $29.
The sale, which ends Wednesday night, includes a host of cheap flights, many of them bound for Southern California, but also some to popular destinations elsewhere on the West Coast.
If you book your tickets before the sale ends, you can go to Las Vegas for $49. Or you can go to either Los Angeles, Long Beach or Santa Ana for $39 each.
A flight to Seattle will cost you just $69, while a flight to Phoenix will cost the same. A ticket to Denver will cost $132.
Southwest is also offering flights to Austin for $129, Boise for $79 and Salt Lake City for $59.
You can see all available flights and read terms and conditions of the sale on its website.
