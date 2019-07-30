Southwest Airlines sale offers $29 flights out of Sacramento — but you have to book now

FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo a Southwest Airlines jet moves on the runway as a person eats at a terminal restaurant at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Southwest Airlines is lashing out at the union representing its mechanics and suggesting that workers are purposely grounding planes to gain leverage in negotiations over a new contract. Southwest had canceled more than 400 flights, 10 percent of its schedule, by midmorning Wednesday, Feb. 20. AP

Southwest Airlines is offering a short-term sale on flights out of Sacramento International Airport, including a one-way flight to San Diego priced at $29.

The sale, which ends Wednesday night, includes a host of cheap flights, many of them bound for Southern California, but also some to popular destinations elsewhere on the West Coast.

If you book your tickets before the sale ends, you can go to Las Vegas for $49. Or you can go to either Los Angeles, Long Beach or Santa Ana for $39 each.

A flight to Seattle will cost you just $69, while a flight to Phoenix will cost the same. A ticket to Denver will cost $132.

Southwest is also offering flights to Austin for $129, Boise for $79 and Salt Lake City for $59.

You can see all available flights and read terms and conditions of the sale on its website.