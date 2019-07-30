Recycling firm to pay $1.2 million to settle toxic waste violations in Sacramento

How to file a workplace complaint with OSHA The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous.

A glass recycling company will pay $1.2 million in a settlement made with the California Department of Toxic Substances Control over allegations of illegal waste removal at its Sacramento site.

Strategic Materials Inc. settled with the state regulator after it alleged the company had illegally disposed of more than 500,000 pounds of discarded batteries, according to a DTSC news release.

The company was accused of mismanaging batteries that were mixed in with glass in curbside recycling bins, sending them to a landfill instead of treating them as hazardous waste, according to the release.

DTSC inspectors visited its Sacramento recycling facility in May 2015 to check on an unrelated disposal process. While onsite, the inspectors reported battery disposal violations dating back five years, according to the release.

Strategic Materials will pay $900,000 to DTSC in civil penalties, spend $253,000 to make on-site improvements and enact protective measures and pay $47,000 to develop a hazardous waste training programs.

“Without exception, all recyclers must follow the law so that we can protect the public and our environment,” acting DTSC director Meredith Williams said in a prepared statement. “This settlement helps ensure hazardous materials are managed properly in California.”

Strategic Materials’ Sacramento facility is located at 5850 88th St. in the Florin Fruitridge Industrial Park.