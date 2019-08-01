Sacramento-based sewer assessment company wins technology contract with Kansas City

How a massive tank could protect Sacramento from sewage overflows The City of Sacramento plans to build a massive tank under McKinley Park to handle Sacramento’s mixed sewage and rain runoff. How it would change the city’s flooding problem. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Sacramento plans to build a massive tank under McKinley Park to handle Sacramento’s mixed sewage and rain runoff. How it would change the city’s flooding problem.

Sacramento-based pipeline assessment company Electro Scan, Inc. won a contract with Kansas City, Missouri, to provide its technology in a 22-mile sewer assessment project.

Kansas City entered a 25-year agreement in 2010 with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, establishing its $4.5 billion Smart Sewer program aimed at reducing sewer overflows and backups and improving infrastructure.

Electro Scan, which specializes in advanced probes that can locate and measure leaks in pipes, will be licensing its technology for the assessment, while other national contractors will be conducting the field work, according to a company news release.

“We are delighted to work with the internationally-recognized Kansas City Smart Sewer program to use our machine-intelligent Focused Electrode Leak Location (FELL) instrumentation to automatically identify and measure sources of infiltration,” Electro Scan chairman Chuck Hansen said in a prepared statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kansas City will use Electro Scan’s technology to establish a baseline leakage rate before addressing the leaks in order to calculate a percent reduction in infiltration, according to the release.

Through the Smart Sewer program, Kansas City leadership has surveyed 97 percent of its sewer mains using cameras and visual inspection, and the program is expected to find $1 billion in cost efficiencies, according to the release.

Kansas City has previously used Electro Scan technology for sewer assessment, including a 23,000-foot assessment agreed on in 2017.

Electro Scan was founded in 2011 and its headquarters are located on Markston Road in Sacramento.