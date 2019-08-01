Noodles & Company restaurant in Fountains at Roseville closed by management

Is it cold enough to get ramen noodles to freeze and suspend chopsticks? Watch and see if the recent arctic blast was so cold it could freeze a bowl of hot instant noodles and hold up a pair of chopsticks? Gives a new meaning to 'frozen food.' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch and see if the recent arctic blast was so cold it could freeze a bowl of hot instant noodles and hold up a pair of chopsticks? Gives a new meaning to 'frozen food.'

The Noodles & Company restaurant in the Fountains at Roseville shopping center has been closed by management.

Noodles & Company spokeswoman Danielle Moore confirmed the restaurant’s closure via email with The Sacramento Bee.

“We are constantly evaluating our portfolio of restaurants and recently made the difficult decision to close our Fountains location,” Moore said. “We appreciate the patronage of area residents who’ve dined with us at this location over the years and we invite our guests to join us at our nearby Citrus Heights and Rocklin restaurants.”

Moore said employees at the Roseville restaurant were given the option to transfer to nearby locations.

The restaurant, located at 1186 Roseville Parkway, offered a menu with a variety of international noodle-based dishes, ranging from spaghetti to stroganoff. It had a four-star rating on Yelp.

There are still about a half dozen Noodles & Company locations in the Sacramento area, with restaurants in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and Rocklin.

In late 2015, a Noodles & Company in midtown Sacramento closed after just six months in business.